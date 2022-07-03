Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

