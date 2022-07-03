Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.