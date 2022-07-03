iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,750,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,657,000 after acquiring an additional 783,838 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

