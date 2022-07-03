BT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,858 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.7% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

