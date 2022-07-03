Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

