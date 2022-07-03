Asset Dedication LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $7,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

