iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

