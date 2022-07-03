iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

