Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

