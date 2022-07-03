Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

