Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $118.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

