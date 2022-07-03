Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

