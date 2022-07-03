Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $18.60 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

