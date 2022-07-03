Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

