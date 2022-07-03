iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

DGRO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

