Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

