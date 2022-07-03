Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

