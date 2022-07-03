HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $826,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 355,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,859,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 239,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

