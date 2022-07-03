J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 130 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 0.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

