Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.