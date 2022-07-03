Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

