UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Field & Main Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $517.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

