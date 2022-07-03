HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

