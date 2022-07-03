Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

