Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 166 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.17 and a 200 day moving average of $550.65. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

