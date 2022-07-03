Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,243 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.