Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2,566.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

