Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $68,401,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.91. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

