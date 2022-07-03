The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 386.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.