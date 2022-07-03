Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.