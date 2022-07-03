Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

