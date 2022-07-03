Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

BG stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

