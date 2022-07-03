Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 331.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

