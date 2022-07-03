Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $394.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $386.51 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

