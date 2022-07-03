Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

