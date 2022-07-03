Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $28.26 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,182 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 23,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.45. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

