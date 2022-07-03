Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,765 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.