Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $548.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.