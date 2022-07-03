Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Altria Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 504,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

MO stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

