J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 194 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

