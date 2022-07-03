J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 3,280 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

