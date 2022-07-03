J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 41 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

