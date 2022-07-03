J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,690 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

