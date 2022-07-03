HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 110 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

CPT opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

