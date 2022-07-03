Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

