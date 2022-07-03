HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 257 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average is $254.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

