Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.