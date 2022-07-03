iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

