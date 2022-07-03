Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.95 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.