Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

